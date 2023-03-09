The University of Magdalena was contracted by the Mayor of Valledupar for the partial revision and exceptional modification of the urban regulations of the Territorial arrangement planning of the municipality, a process that would end on March 31, in accordance with the extension granted.

One of the components of the consultancy is “design the communication strategy to guarantee citizen participation and development of the participatory strategy”, which was valued at $107 million pesos.

In total, the contract costs the municipal administration $3 billionhe 50 % it was disbursed as an advance, as indicated by the Planning Advisory Office, which supervises the execution of the agreement.

THE FAILURES OF THE STRATEGY

Citizenship and oversight of the contract They have manifested shortcomings in the call process to the participation tables; the most recent complaint was this Wednesday morning during a meeting in commune 1.

Although this commune is made up of more than 20 neighborhoodsEL PILÓN observed that the event, which would deal with the “diagnosis and formulation” of the POT, only attended about 25 people, among members of the oversight, journalists and citizens. The rest of the staff was part of the Unimagdalena.

It should be mentioned that this participation table was scheduled for a week ago, at that time THE PYLON He attended the venue of the event, but upon arrival he was informed that it had been cancelled.

A group of people withdrew from the participation table this Wednesday in commune 1, claiming that there was nothing new in the presentation of the diagnosis. /PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

“WITHOUT CITIZEN PARTICIPATION THIS DOES NOT WORK”: SOCIETY OF ARCHITECTS

The project manager, Jaime Moron, He told this newspaper that the cause of the suspension was that the supervision team of the Mayor’s Office continued to review the products that the educational institution had delivered so far.

Is about 15 products around this partial review, of which the Valledupar Mayor’s Office has only approved the communication strategy whose effectiveness has been criticized by the public.

Carlos José Vidal, president of the Society of Architects in Cesar and member of the oversight office, expressed during the session that “They published a photo on the Mayor’s Instagram, that is not a communication strategy to summon the people who have to be summoned, this has to be widely disseminated.”

Vidal added: “This afternoon there is a table in commune 2, but they don’t know there and without citizen participation that doesn’t work,” referring to the second day at school Francisco Molina Sanchez.

UNIMGAD ANSWERS

An official from the review team assured THE PYLON that for the commune 1 table they were summoned 40 personas since last week through letters, social networks such as Twitter and WhassApp and that they have also carried out radio propaganda.

The source added that they would be working with communication professionals from the Planning Advisory Office of the capital of Cesar. However, before the citizens they promised to “reinforce” the methodology of the call.

Official information defines that the POT is the decision guide taken by mayors (also governors). The importance of land planning is that it serves as a support to manage the additional funding sources before State entities, which allow the execution of projects and infrastructures.

FOLLOW THE LIST OF COMPLAINTS

In turn, Jerson Santander, president of the Community Action Board of the 9 de Marzo neighborhoodstated that he has attended two tables, and that the information came to him via WhatsApp four days ago.

But Santander’s complaint went further, he rose from the session and withdrew after a member of the University assured that they had done climate and risk studies with a drone in commune 1.

“No pertinent studies have been carried out on the ground, only one drone was flown last year. They are going to follow the baton that it is a high-risk area, they have not spoken with the leaders of the communes either, the truth seems to me that all this is disrespectful ”, exclaimed the inhabitant of the right bank of the Guatapurí River. The University of Magdalena assured THE PYLON that they did study that terrain.

