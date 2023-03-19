After the video where a citizen appears, apparently handing money to a transit agent, went viral on social networks in exchange for getting rid of a finethe Valledupar Mayor’s Office ruled on the matter.

This was done through a statement to public opinion, where he explained that the case will be investigated and sanctions will be imposed if necessary.

“This registered fact will be the subject of an investigation by the Department of Transit. to clarify the situation. From the process, and according to what the investigations reveal, the necessary measures will be adopted “the mayor announced.

Likewise, the administration stressed that through the Department of Transit “has been motivated respect and responsibility in the control actions carried out by the agents to improve mobility and road safety”.