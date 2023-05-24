Valledupar merchants expect more support to avoid unfair competition

The celebration of Trader’s Day went unnoticed by this same sector, whose workers indicated that they were unaware that there was a special date dedicated to them, Tuesday, May 23.

In a tour carried out by EL PILÓN along the famous Calle del Cesar, recognized for having a variety of products and services in the commerce sector, many of those who carry out this activity expressed total ignorance on the subject.

However, the director of Fenalco, Cesar, Octavio Pico, expressed that they are always willing, optimistic and positive.

He recalled that humanity began to develop precisely when trade began, for example, through barter.

“Commerce provides the region with the largest number of jobs and the Gross Domestic Product index, but it is necessary that this wealth-generating capacity be protected, supported and backed not only by the consumer but also by the authority”, said the union leader.

In this sense, he recommended that the sector must have security because when a merchant is affected, damage is caused to an ecosystem, who is contributing a good to society.

“Another important element that harms the commerce sector is the tax issue, not that they give us gifts but that the activity must be supported so that our tax statute is an element of competitiveness in order to have sustainability. An important factor that must be attacked is unfair competition, which is nothing more than illegality and competes against formal merchants.”Pico said.

In this regard, what generates more sales and what boosts the economy the most, he said: “The trade sector is variable and depends on dates, for example; Mother’s Day, which makes restaurants, footwear and clothing, jewelry, costume jewelery move. Then in December, the technology trade is provided, the white line and later January and February, school supplies, bars and restaurants on weekends, are seasonal sales”, said the director of Fenalco, Cesar.

He added that sales and positive figures are when consumption is not staked. “The city is not with bad indicators, but neither is it at the rate it should bePico stressed.