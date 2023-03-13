This Monday starting at 7:30 in the morning, the merchants of downtown Valledupar, specifically from the Galería Popular sector, Carrera 7, Cinco Esquina, among others, will gather at the La Esmeralda service station until they walk to the Plaza Alfonso López, where they will demand that Mayor Mello Castro rescind decree 000968 that restricts the circulation of motorcycles in this area of ​​the city from Monday to Friday.

At the same time, businesses will remain closed until 10:30 in the morning as a rejection of the measure.

Store owners argue that since the measure came into force again, sales have dropped by up to 90% and thus their maintenance is not profitable because it is just the beginning of the year and they must also pay taxes and employees.

It should be noted that last week the merchants removed the fences that prevented the passage of motorcycles. They expressed that the measure was not socialized by the municipal administration.

“We came to open the premises and from one moment to the next they put up the billboards without informing us, the motorcycles are the ones that bring the majority of the clients,” said a merchant.

Related