Home News Valledupar merchants mobilize against the decree that regulates the circulation of motorcycles
News

Valledupar merchants mobilize against the decree that regulates the circulation of motorcycles

by admin
Valledupar merchants mobilize against the decree that regulates the circulation of motorcycles

This Monday starting at 7:30 in the morning, the merchants of downtown Valledupar, specifically from the Galería Popular sector, Carrera 7, Cinco Esquina, among others, will gather at the La Esmeralda service station until they walk to the Plaza Alfonso López, where they will demand that Mayor Mello Castro rescind decree 000968 that restricts the circulation of motorcycles in this area of ​​the city from Monday to Friday.

At the same time, businesses will remain closed until 10:30 in the morning as a rejection of the measure.

Store owners argue that since the measure came into force again, sales have dropped by up to 90% and thus their maintenance is not profitable because it is just the beginning of the year and they must also pay taxes and employees.

It should be noted that last week the merchants removed the fences that prevented the passage of motorcycles. They expressed that the measure was not socialized by the municipal administration.

“We came to open the premises and from one moment to the next they put up the billboards without informing us, the motorcycles are the ones that bring the majority of the clients,” said a merchant.

See also  Relocations, longer times to lay off but without the need for the OK Mise

You may also like

Climbing: C.Italia Boulder; two Trentinos win in Bressanone...

Rurality will have its own house in Loja...

This is how the Oscars award ceremony goes...

Alleged sand extraction from Genn’e Mari, seals apart...

MINUSMA exhibition honors resilient Malian women – Capsud.net

Gathering majestic power to write a new chapter——Xi...

Juventus: Allegri, we are second: the table satisfies...

André Yoka: “the death of Damien Pwono is...

Young woman denounces that Uber driver drugged her...

Qatar: Visentini, I’m innocent, regret for choice Ituc...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy