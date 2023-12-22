“Valledupar needs temporary homes for homeless people”: mayor Yeiner Soto

EL PILÓN spoke with Yeiner Paul Sotopresident of the councilors of Commune 1 of Valleduparabout his work during these four years and the need to implement public policy for street dwellers in Valledupar.

Starting, what is the function of the councilors?

Make political control of the secretaries of Office of the Mayor of Valledupar. We requested the premises of the House of Culture and we met there. The secretaries share reports with us on the works they implement in the neighborhoods. For that we set up commissions and accompany them where works are built. We will always see what materials they install, how they do it, the conditions, and follow-up is done.

Does the councilor have the responsibility to manage?

We approach the authorities and bring the requests. In my case, in the midst of the pandemic, support was requested from companies Medellin and Riohacha to deliver alcohol and masks. We also work on paving in neighborhoods like Garupal, La Granja, Arizona, Bella Vista and Don Alberto.

And the mayors always listen to them?

In some cases. We work so that in Valledupar will be implemented Public Policy for street dwellers, but there was no provision to build the temporary homes. We were in Bogota, Barranquilla, Bucaramangalearning how the temporary homes worked to recover street residents.

We need the next leaders to commit to this public policy and build three temporary homes in the city because The number of homeless people continues to grow.

Are there no temporary homes in Valledupar?

There are, but private. The municipality does not have a place to serve that population.

And where would it be built?

The idea is that the Government of Cesar and the Mayor’s Office of Valledupar provide the land to reduce the number of homeless people. Now that the Idema pavilion was intervened, the street residents left the place and spread throughout the city. The last information I learned is that there are more than 1,200 inhabitants of street in Valledupar.

What functions would the transit homes fulfill?

The idea is that the transition homes are managed by the municipality and the Governorate of Cesar. They would be places of rest, cleanliness, food, all in search of people’s rehabilitation. Barranquilla offered to help Valledupar in the process, but we need the political will of our rulers.

How was public policy for homeless people built?

The public policy was created for municipalities to implement for 10 years. He National government built it, but each municipality has autonomy to approve in the councils. It would only be landing it in Valledupar.

What we want is for people to be monitored and rehabilitated. At the right time. Public policy establishes that it is necessary for them to keep their minds busy, that is, to be able to work to prevent them from relapsing.

One of the main demands in Valledupar are public services. How do councilors work?

Con Super services y Afinia we achieved an investment in the public market. For several years, the energy service in the market was terrible because the transformers had not been changed even though it was an obligation. Two transformers were brought in so that the service worked at 100%.

How did it go with the modification of the POT?

We were at the Planning Office talking about the neighborhoods Gaitán and La Granja. Both neighborhoods are residential and they wanted to classify them in strata 4 and 3 and as a commercial area. That meant paying more in every way. What we did was present a petition to the Planning Office, which delegated professionals. They visited us and confirmed that it is a residential area.

How many neighborhoods does commune 1 have?

32 barrios.

What are the most challenging neighborhoods?

The right bank of the Guatapuri River. With the National Army we have carried out campaigns to control gunpowder and with the Environmental Police We seek to control the burning. Now the problem is the ditches that are being contaminated.

We are talking to companies like Argos to help us with a waste dump in the city. Now that I went to the congress of councilors I visited those companies. I hope it can happen.

How did the councilors fare with the current Mayor’s Office of Valledupar?

The negative was that Mayor Mello Castro never met with the councilors. Mayors cannot leave councilors aside. We requested it several times but he never responded. He Council He also had his back to the councilors and the city. The only thing they did was approve the salary of the councilors because that was what the norm determined.

Why do you think that happened?

I think due to lack of political will, or perhaps selfishness. I feel like sometimes they look down on us, but no. Being a councilor is a privilege. It is the first contact with the community.

A piece of advice for Ernesto Orozco as mayor…

Let him work hand in hand with the councilors and board presidents who were elected. Don’t forget to walk the streets, be hand in hand with the people.

By Deivis Caro

