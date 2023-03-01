Valledupar is the fifth city with the highest unemployment rate in Colombia with a percentage of 15,8 %, according to the November-January report published by the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) this Tuesday.

This means an increase of 1.2 percentage points in the lack of opportunities with respect to the same period of the previous term, when the capital was in second place with a 14,6 %according to the DANE file.

AT THE NATIONAL LEVEL

The first four places are occupied by Quibdó (28,6%), riohacha (17,9%), Ibagué (17,7%) y Florence with a 16.4 percent. That is, the cities where this socioeconomic problem is latent belong to the Pacific, Caribbean, Andean and Amazon regions. At the national level, the measurement showed a 13,7%.

Percentages of cities and their metropolitan areas. PHOTO: DANE.

