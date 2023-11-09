Valledupar school student stabbed his classmate

The tranquility of a new educational day in Valledupar was marred this Wednesday morning, when a under 13 years oldstudent of sixth grade from Francisco Molina Sánchez Educational Institutionwas injured with a White weapon by his classmate.

The minor was transferred to Clínica Médicos Ltda.where he is recovering from the wound received at chest level, for which he will undergo surgery.

FACTS

The incident was recorded after 7:40 in the morningwhen the students were in class Spanish language and the two students involved were in the back of the classroom, so the teacher did not realize what happened.

According to the version of both the aggressor and the attacked, the students were playing, when the first took out a states and attacked with a wound in the left upper trunkcausing a cutting wound, which activated the alarms of all the students in the room.

Immediately, first aid was provided to the attacked student, emergencies were called and the Childhood and Adolescence Police who took charge of the situation, while the minor was taken to the Clínica Médicos Ltda.

The minor is being held at the Clínica Médicos Ltda. Photo: Courtesy

The minor’s mother expressed to the media that the minor is in the clinic waiting for a chest surgerypointing out that it is not the first time that a situation like this has occurred in this institution, “They enter with knives, they sell drugs on the outskirts and nothing happens, neither the Children and Adolescents Police nor the teachers.“said the minor’s mother.

HOW DID THE KNIFE GET IN?

The minors were questioned once the situation occurred. The aggressor indicated that the knife was not his propertybut that another student had taken her to the educational institution.

He claimed that they were just playing and that it had all been a accident due to carelessness, which led to the injury.

After the intervention of the National Police, the minors and their guardians were involved in the incident, and the necessary procedure to present the case to the corresponding authorities.

For his part, the rector of the school, Pablo Celestino Torres, explained that a extraordinary behavior committee to apply the coexistence manual protocol in these types of situations.

“PARENTS SHOULD REVIEW WHAT THEIR CHILDREN DO”: RECTOR

The rector of the Francisco Molina Sánchez Educational InstitutionPablo Celestino Torres explained that within the institution it is prohibited to carrying and use of any type of items that threaten the lives of minors, however, the work must be done jointly with the parents of the minors.

“We are prohibited from using any sharp element, but we cannot stand at the door to search each of the students. We give the orientations…student that we see with any strange element will be sanctioned, as is contemplated in our coexistence manual”, he indicated.

In addition, he invited parents to be more earrings of their children, to avoid repeating situations like the one that occurred this Wednesday.

“Many of these acts are imitated on social networks, because what happened today is the manifestation that our students, even the one attacked, stated that they were playing and one knows that with this type of elements do not playthen invite our parents to collaborate with us in the sense of guiding their children against all these actions in which they can be aggressors or attacked, to have a good coexistence What is one looking for in the educational institution?”, he concluded.

