The councilman of Valledupar, Wilber Hinojosa, at the installation of the first session of the corporation announced that school transport with vehicles from 1994 would allegedly be operating in corregimientos of the municipality, which would put the safety of students at risk who use this service.

It should be noted that this contract was recently awarded by the municipal administration for a value of more than $8,000 million and was in charge of the company H&B Compañía, LTDA of Cartagena.

“We have seen on social networks the photos of vehicles from the new company that began to provide the service and complaints have been generated from some people from the corregimientos because they are not the appropriate vehicles, which are not ideal for providing security to students. dispersed to educational institutions. For this reason, we submitted the request to the general secretary to look at the contractual issue that was agreed between the parties to see what the technical specifications of the vehicles are, “said the lobbyist.

He also pointed out that according to known complaints, the vehicles that provide the service date from 1994.

“We ask the general secretary for a copy of the school transport contract and to review what type of vehicle the operator must hire and establish if it is complying with the contractual object or, on the contrary, we will proceed to act in a political control debate, all this for the good of students who make use of school transportation,” said Councilman Wilber Hinojosa.

It was also known that among the complaints received by the councilors is that in some rural areas the routes are not yet working, as in the village of Las Raíces.

NORMAL OPERATION

The inspector of the township of Badillo, Elina Gutiérrez, said that in this town, since school transportation began last week, it has worked well.

“There are the same buses and the same drivers, the buses are in good condition, they are large, the transport is used by students who come to Badillo from Las Raíces, Alto de la Vuelta, the Vera Cruz village that is from San Juan del Cesar and those who are on the farms”, said the inspector.

