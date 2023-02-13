Home News Valledupar Secretary of Works also says “goodbye” to the Mello Castro government
Valledupar Secretary of Works also says “goodbye” to the Mello Castro government

The Valledupar Secretary of Works, Efraín Quintero Ternera, presented his resignation to the mayor Mello Castro. Quintero, a civil engineer, was installed in the position at the beginning of February 2021, that is, he served as head of this sector for two years.

The official has been questioned about the remodeling works of the Historic Center of the capital of Cesar and about the design and delay in the construction of the Guatapurí River Ecopark.

News in development…

