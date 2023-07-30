Home » Valledupar, the hottest city in Colombia in the month of July
Valledupar, the hottest city in Colombia in the month of July

July has been cataloged by the World Meteorological Organization as the hottest month on the planet; the 6th was also the hottest day ever recorded, with an average temperature of 17.08 degrees.

If the data is landed at the national level, the Ideam, Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies, reported to EL TIEMPO the five hottest cities in Colombia during the month of July. All cities were located on the Caribbean coast.

Valledupar ranked first, with a temperature of 40.1 °C; Riohacha took second place with 38.4 °C; followed by Montería with 38.4 °C, fourth and fifth place went to Santa Marta with 38 °C and Cartagena with 38 °C, respectively.

To date, the capital of Cesar reached a temperature of 34 °C, with a thermal sensation of 37 °C. The weather report also indicated that the ultraviolet rays index was 9, that is, very high, so it is recommended to use sunscreen until 4:00 in the afternoon, when the sun’s rays have decreased considerably.

