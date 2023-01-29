REDACTION.

This Saturday January 28 is he world day for Reduction of CO2 Emissions (carbon dioxide), declared by the United Nations Organization, UN.

This chemical component is present in the atmosphere. “It is made up of carbon and oxygen in the form of gas, it is important for humans, animals and plant photosynthesis”, affirmed the environmentalist Luis Maestre.

However, different countries have shown concern due to its accelerated increase in the environment, since it has consequences such as global warming, a situation that puts human life and other species at risk.

EMISSIONS IN VALLEDUPAR

According to the secretary of economic development, environment and tourism of Valledupar, Maria Pia Romerountil the year 2016 CO2 emissions in Valledupar were “on the order of 907,000 tons and the absorptions are 200,000 tons”.

Romero indicated that the 21% it was produced by stationary energy; the 39 percent for transportation; the 9% by solid waste; 4 percent for wastewater, the 22% for the agricultural sector; the 4% by deforestation and a 2 percent by rice crops and fertilizers.

IMPORTANCE OF THE DRY FOREST

The official stated that “los strategic ecosystems like the tropical dry forest, which is in danger of extinction, is part of the main link for capturing carbon dioxide that helps to continue maintaining a microclimate in the city”.

Currently, the capital of Cesar has 106,016 trees in public space, data provided by the Regional Solid Waste Comprehensive Management Plan, PGIRS, figure that for 2016 It was from 56,000 trees.

“This is due to increased tree planting in the city following the recommendations of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)”, the secretary pointed out.