Home » Vallenata lawyer was killed in accident
News

Vallenata lawyer was killed in accident

by admin
Vallenata lawyer was killed in accident

When she was returning from the municipality of Valledupar to Riohacha, Guajira, where she worked, lawyer María Marcela García Quiroz, a native of Valledupar, lost her life in a traffic accident this Friday morning on the road that connects Riohacha with Santa Marta.

The incident occurred near the El Ebanal tollbooth, where the lawyer, who worked in a Riohacha District Court, was traveling aboard a Volkswagen brand vehicle, Jetta line, white, HGU license plate – 885 from Envigado, which crashed. against a tree

It was learned that the professional had left the capital of Cesar, but due to a blockage at kilometer 20, between Riohacha and La Florida, she decided to deviate through the mining corridor to go to El Ebanal, where she lost control, presumably due to speeding. , and collided with a tree, dying instantly.

According to witnesses, the vehicle tried to overtake a Brasilia bus and lost control, leaving the road.

The body of the female was inside the car, being rescued by members of the Riohacha Volunteer Fire Department.

Uniforms from the Transit Police also arrived at the site to investigate the reasons that caused the accident.

See also  The Italian-British architect Richard Rogers died at the age of 88

You may also like

In Pordenone the Fvg Pride parade, ‘resistance in...

poor columbia

The university professor and philosopher Nuccio Ordine –...

Donald Trump faces 37 indictments in the classified...

Emerson Plata when announcing his separation with Nelson...

Pride in Foggia, ‘5,000 participants expected at the...

In 2023, the “Safety Production Month” of construction...

Lavrov denounces that Guterres “follows the game” of...

Acuavalle investments advance in the 33 municipalities

The regulation of the transition to civilian roles...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy