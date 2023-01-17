The film is made in black and white. A rare proposal in Colombian cinema that offers viewers the mournful look of a woman before the loss of her son. It also explores how some mothers and grandmothers assume the pain of losing a loved one with emotional attachments that are transformed into beliefs, traditions and mysticisms.

This is the first feature film by Nina Marín, a film director and screenwriter born in Valledupar who has previously presented short films such as Before it Rained, Manuel A Piece of Happiness, Element, The Tenth Minstrel and What the Distance Doesn’t Erase (Filmed in Miami). Additionally, it has other feature films in development such as Púrpura and El Camino de las Luciérnagas, a fiction series called Múcura and a feature film in pre-production called El Giro del Mulato.

The film stars Manuela, a woman who, after being widowed, returns to her mother’s house with her three children with the intention of rebuilding family ties with her mother and uncle. Once she arrives at her mother’s house, located in a rural area where violence predominates, Manuela suffers another loss: the drowning of her eldest son. At her wake, Elba, Manuela’s mother, decides to bury her grandson in such a particular way that it will mark the fate of the whole family.

Tierra Quebrá was filmed in 2020 in Valledupar, Cesar in places such as Las Raíces, Los Corazones, the Badillo River and La Serranía de Perijá. In its scenes it is possible to observe a desert environment, uncharacteristic of the geography of César, which gives the film a universal scenery, but inspired by the essence of the Colombian Caribbean.

The production had a technical team of more than 20 people from different departments of the Caribbean region, as well as an acting group of more than 70 people including main actors, secondary actors, extras and extras.

The post-production of this film was carried out in the midst of the isolation due to the Covid 19 pandemic, which allowed a deep reflection for the assembly, companies such as HD Argentina participated in the color and the company Futuro Digna in the finalization.

This is a feature film by Marines Films, a Colombian film producer that has Oscar Alvarado González as its representative and that bets on stories directed by women. It will reach movie theaters in the country thanks to Alucinante Fábrica.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Nina Paola Marín Díaz is a filmmaker from Valledupar with experience directing and scriptwriting. She is a specialist in Film, Video and Television Direction and Production at the Universidad Europea del Atlántico in Spain, as well as a Master in Dramatic Art from the Universidad del Atlántico, Colombia with Laureated Thesis – Dramaturgy: Vera, sleepless nights.

He attended the Advanced Script Workshop and the Film Actors and Acting Workshop, Meisner Technique at the International Film and Television School in San Antonio de Los Baños (EICTV), Cuba.

Marín is a lawyer and specialist in Administrative Law. She served as Film Counselor of the Cinematography Council of the Department of Cesar, just as she was a jury member in Festicinekids, 2018 and Curator 2019.

In her career as a writer, she has developed several scripts for short and feature films, as well as wrote the comedy for the theater Aquí todo cuesta. Among her favorite genres are drama and comedy, although she has explored almost all genres and currently, she is interested in science fiction.

