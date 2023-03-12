By POLITICAL Writing

This Friday, EL PILÓN learned that the vallenata Piedad Ramírez Ariza she was appointed general consul of Colombia in Bolivia. The new consul will work together with the ambassador Elizabeth García Carrillo, Arhuaca of Cesarean roots.

Ariza was a candidate for mayor of Valledupar in the last regional elections of 2019; before she had been director of Family of Bogotá in the 2018; High Councilor for women in Santa Marta, during the mayoralty of Rafael Martínez, and adviser on Women’s Affairs in the Governor’s Office of Magdalena.

In 2018, Ariza was the Gustavo Petro’s campaign manager in the department of Cesar. In 2022 he coordinated one of the headquarters of the Historic Pact in Valledupar.

What will your role be? The consuls are in charge of attending to the requests of Colombians located in the assigned territory, mainly for the protection of their Fundamental rights.

In many cases they act as notaries accompanying the procedures. They also accompany Colombians facing judicial processes or have suffered the violation of some fundamental right.