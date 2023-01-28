Home News Vallenato composer Adolfo Pacheco passed away
News

Vallenato composer Adolfo Pacheco passed away

by admin

This Saturday morning the death of the vallenato composer was confirmed Adolfo Pachecoafter being admitted to a clinic in Barranquilla after suffering a car accident In the past week.

Master Pacheco was struggling with severe head trauma, blunt chest trauma, cervical spine injury, polytrauma and kidney failure, conditions who kept him with reserved prognosis.

The traffic accident happened last Thursday. January 19 on the San Juan Nepomuceno – Calamar (Bolívar) road.

Adolfo Pacheco Anillo, born on August 8, 1940, left in the repertoire of vallenato folklore Musical successes such as: The Big Hammock, I Surrender Majesty, Old Miguel, El Mochuelo, El Pintor, among others.

See also  The mainland epidemic continues to spread, and more than 100 communities in Suzhou are closed and controlled | CCP virus | Hohhot, Inner Mongolia | Suzhou, Jiangsu

You may also like

Colombia and the United Kingdom sign an agreement...

Stubborn!

The champion debuts at the Hernán Ramírez

Call to form the Table of Victims of...

What’s next for the Colombia U-20 team

Faced | The New Century

‘Like’, the friend I adored…

Captured in Arauca 8 presumed members of the...

High alert in Jerusalem after two Palestinian attacks...

Ambulance would have denied services to a patient...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy