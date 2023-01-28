This Saturday morning the death of the vallenato composer was confirmed Adolfo Pachecoafter being admitted to a clinic in Barranquilla after suffering a car accident In the past week.

Master Pacheco was struggling with severe head trauma, blunt chest trauma, cervical spine injury, polytrauma and kidney failure, conditions who kept him with reserved prognosis.

The traffic accident happened last Thursday. January 19 on the San Juan Nepomuceno – Calamar (Bolívar) road.

Adolfo Pacheco Anillo, born on August 8, 1940, left in the repertoire of vallenato folklore Musical successes such as: The Big Hammock, I Surrender Majesty, Old Miguel, El Mochuelo, El Pintor, among others.