In the world of Vallenato entertainment there is no age for love. That is why it is normal to see artists of the genre with sentimental partners much younger than them.

The most recent case is that of Poncho Zuleta, who in recent days officially introduced his new girlfriend, María Laury Marriaga, a 31-year-old from Barranquilla. It is worth mentioning that ‘The Golden Lung’ is 73 years old. The difference is 42 years.

Despite his age, the singer-songwriter seems to be very much in love, he has even assured that this would be the last of his ‘frunity’.

For his part, the Vallenato music singer Beto Zabaleta has also been married for 24 years to María Fernanda Villamil, who is 46 years old, while the artist is 65. The difference is 19 years.

Peter Manjarrés, ‘El caballero’, has made a beautiful home with his young wife María Alexandra ‘Tata’ Becerra, who is 33 years old. Peter is 48. The couple, that takes 15 years By difference, he has two daughters, and according to the woman, they would be looking for a third.

The list is completed by Orlando Liñán, who is the only one of those named who has an older wife. ‘Auntie’ Contreras it takes the singer 7 years: She is 41 years old compared to Liñan’s 34.