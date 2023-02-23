Home News Vallenato couples with the greatest age difference
News

Vallenato couples with the greatest age difference

by admin
Vallenato couples with the greatest age difference

In the world of Vallenato entertainment there is no age for love. That is why it is normal to see artists of the genre with sentimental partners much younger than them.

The most recent case is that of Poncho Zuleta, who in recent days officially introduced his new girlfriend, María Laury Marriaga, a 31-year-old from Barranquilla. It is worth mentioning that ‘The Golden Lung’ is 73 years old. The difference is 42 years.

Despite his age, the singer-songwriter seems to be very much in love, he has even assured that this would be the last of his ‘frunity’.

For his part, the Vallenato music singer Beto Zabaleta has also been married for 24 years to María Fernanda Villamil, who is 46 years old, while the artist is 65. The difference is 19 years.

Peter Manjarrés, ‘El caballero’, has made a beautiful home with his young wife María Alexandra ‘Tata’ Becerra, who is 33 years old. Peter is 48. The couple, that takes 15 years By difference, he has two daughters, and according to the woman, they would be looking for a third.

The list is completed by Orlando Liñán, who is the only one of those named who has an older wife. ‘Auntie’ Contreras it takes the singer 7 years: She is 41 years old compared to Liñan’s 34.

See also  Crane operator death at the former Ilva of Taranto: the company and 7 people were judged

You may also like

Users denounce alleged fraud with tickets for RBD

Architecture Festival, “Living the holiday” | Registrations are...

Jiashan County Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau launched the...

Boranda, a band with the Delirio label

Martucci’s music compared with Wagner and Brahms –...

Colombian triumph in the UAE Tour

Xi Jinping made important instructions on the in-depth...

Santa Marta is projected as a quality and...

Maluma, concert in Naples on July 16 at...

Parliamentarians from Huila came together to raise the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy