Vallenato Eduardo Ortega will be honored at the National Meeting of Declaimers and Poets

The cultural manager and Vallenato poet Eduardo Santos Ortega Vergara will be one of the two honorees at the 31st National Meeting of Declaimers and Poets that will take place in Chinú, Córdoba.

This was confirmed by the organization of the event, which will take place from October 12 to 15 and will also pay homage to the young poet from Chinú, Paola Sanes Gonzalez.

“It is a great honor for me to be recognized at this event that has been taking place for 31 years. It fills me with joy and joy, and I do not consider it a recognition only for Eduardo Ortega Vergara, but for the letters and literature of Valledupar, Cesar and La Guajira “said Ortega Vergara, who is also a member of the Cesar Municipal Council of Culture and a columnist for EL PILÓN.

The poet celebrated that the people of the Coast are stimulated with this type of recognition and stressed the importance of turning them into a motivation for all the poets and reciters of the region. In addition, he suggested emulating in Valledupar what is done in other cities to promote declamation, such as the development of a seedbed for reciters that encourages children to explore the world of poetry.

By: CULTURE / EL PILÓN.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

