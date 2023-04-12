At the close of registration for the different contests of the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival in homage to the minstrel Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’, the Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation highlights the positive response, which denotes the result of the extraordinary work that has been fulfilled in recent years for the benefit of folklore and culture.

In this way, the record of the official list of entries is as follows: Professional Accordion 61, Major Accordion 7, Amateur Accordion 62, Youth Accordion 30, Children’s Accordion 29, Minor Accordion 9, Major Piqueria 62, Minor Piqueria 7, Unpublished Vallenata Song 229 (Walks, 134; Merengues, 55; Sones, 25 and Puyas, 15). Piloneras, 176 groups. (Older, 124; Youth, 29 and Children, 23).

In this regard Rodolfo Molina Araújo, President of the Vallenato Legend Festival Foundation, noted. “This year, once again, an excellent group of contestants from different parts of the national geography and abroad is registered, with the purpose of continuing to exalt authentic Vallenato music. Thank you all for accepting the invitation to be present at the tribute to the minstrel Luis Enrique Martínez Argote, who gave the highest note in folklore”.

Regarding the songs that will be selected among the 229 registered, the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata indicates that in the next few days they will be making the respective announcement, after completing the work by the jury that will have that mission.

Finally, it is noted that accordion players have until April 14 to make any changes to their respective accompanists.

CHILDREN’S PAINTING CONTEST

Registration for the ‘Children paint the Vallenato Festival’ contest will be open until April 17, 2023, which will take place on Sunday, April 23, starting at 8:00 in the morning at the facilities of the Mayales Plaza Shopping Center.

This event, promoted by the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Mayales Plaza Shopping Center, reaches its 13th version, with students ages 8 to 12 as protagonists with skills in painting and painting. the best color to vallenato folklore.

The fundamental objectives of the contest are to preserve, maintain, promote and defend among future generations the Festival of the Vallenato Legend, traditional Vallenato music as Cultural and Intangible Heritage of Humanity and stimulate the creative spirit of small artists combined with folklore. In addition, being an educational incentive from the vallenato genre as the best daily task.

Registration is free and can only be received at the offices of the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata located at Carrera 19 No. 6N 39, via Balneario Hurtado.

The winners of the ‘Children paint the Vallenato Festival’ contest, in their first five places will receive a skateboard, a tablet, $500,000, 150,000 and 150,000 thousand pesos, respectively. Cash prizes will be redeemed at the Mayales Plaza Shopping Center,

The Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation thanks the rectors, directors of different educational institutions and parents for their support to carry out this striking contest. An average of 250 students who love painting meet annually in the artistic day.

Related