Vallenato Festival: motorcycle traffic is restricted from 7:00 p.m.

Vallenato Festival: motorcycle traffic is restricted from 7:00 p.m.

Throughl Decree 000373the Mayor’s Office of Valledupar announced that during the celebration of the 56 Vallenato Festival, which runs from April 26 to 30there will be restrictions on the movement of motorcycles in the city.

The measure will start from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m., of the next day.

It should be noted that are exempt from this restriction members of the public force, transit authorities, state security agencies, private security companies, household agents, relief agencies and journalists, as long as they are in exercises of their functions and that they are identified for such purposes.

It is also prohibited use of the Hurtado Spa in the Guatapurí river at night time.

