“Vallenato is not over yet, but we must rescue its roots”: EL PILÓN forum

The sound of the accordions, the boxes and the guacharacas of children who did not exceed 10 years of age before a packed auditorium and some luxury panelists, among whom were several Rey de Reyes vallenatos, was the epilogue of the forum ‘Where is vallenato folklore going?’which was organized by the newspaper EL PILÓN this Monday morning at the Casa de la Cultura in Valledupar.

Precisely, the little musicians who made part of the children’s accordion contest carried out by this newspaper were protagonists of the opinions of the experts of this musical genre, for whom the salvation of vallenato is in the hands of the children and youth that today interpret the 4 airs that the accordion breathes.

Thus expressed the King of Kings, Hugo Carlos Granados, who was emphatic in pointing out that “there is a lot of future, the vallenato is not over yet.”

Hugo Carlos Granados, King of Kings.

“What do we have to do? Preserve, conserve, and try to rescue those roots to be able to move forward and strengthen all that seedbed that comes after”expressed the member of the Granados dynasty and staunch defender of traditional Vallenato music.

Of course, he took advantage of the moment to pull the ears of the current accordion players who “They are learning backwards.” “They go to the teacher Turco Gil or Cocha Molina and learn the foundation bases, they show up for the festival, and suddenly the festival ends and they take another course, why do they start in the opposite way?, because they are learning with the so-called number 1″he emphasized.

The academic-folkloric event began with the words of the director of EL PILÓN Juan Carlos Quinterowho opened the forum. “There is a lot of talk about vallenato, it will be talked about a lot and it will continue to be done for decades and centuries. It will continue to unfold with so many facets, innovations and technologies, but we must keep in mind that every cultural genre always returns to its roots.Quintero said.

The director of EL PILÓN Juan Carlos Quintero opened the forum./ Photo: Joaquín Ramírez.

In the same sense the King of Kings opinedCocha Molina, who affirmed that traditional vallenato must be encouraged in children. “I am moved to see the Children of Turco Gil play, the fans and children at the Vallenato Festival, they are ‘fierce‘” Molina said.

Cocha Molina, King of Kings.

Meanwhile, the vallenato composer Alberto ‘Beto’ Murgas, He emphasized his presentation in a universal vallenato, beyond the way in which he was born.

Alberto ‘Beto’ Murgas, Vallenato composer.

“Human beings are the product of the circumstances that the times give us, of course that remains. We have a beautiful, romantic process, but today it is scientific, because people have been in charge of doing some sociological studies and that has allowed us to broaden concepts”, Murgas said.

“THE VALLENATO IS LOSING”: TURCO GIL

More concern for the topicality of the genre showed the teacher Andrés ‘the Turk’ Gil, for whom the vallenatoit’s over.”

Andrés ‘el Turco’ Gil, accordion teacher.

“The truth is that I don’t know what to think about vallenato, just as it is being recorded today, it is being lost. Only in the Vallenato Festival is the opportunity to preserve it being given, because there are other festivals that even included a fifth vallenato rhythm”said Gil who created the first Vallenata Academy in 1979.

for his partand, Efrain ‘Mono’ Quinterovice president of the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenato, made a historical account of the beginnings of the festival, going through the inclusion of the Traditional Vallenato Music of Colombia in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of Unesco.

Efraín Quintero, Vice President FFLV.

“The festival with its contests gave him that strength, which allowed him to maintain traditional Vallenato music in one way or another, healthy; It grew and allowed us, in 2013, a group of people led, through Mincultura, to declare the Vallenato festival as Colombian cultural heritage, to later present it to Unesco; how nice that the vallenato began to look for the space it deserves ”, Quintero pointed out.

“LET’S NOT LOOK PESSIMISTICALLY AT THE ARRIVAL OF NEW GENERATIONS”: FÉLIX CARRILLO

The forum was closed by the composer, writer, journalist and cultural manager, Felix Carrillo Hinojosa with a more optimistic reflection about the future of Vallenato music. “Nothing is the same as the past, every time brings its protagonists, their movements, and within each of those times there are innovators, bad performers, good performers, everything is written.”said the also promoter of the Grammy Vallenato.

Félix Carrillo Hinojosa, journalist and cultural manager.

Carrillo Hinojosa added that: “Let’s not look pessimistically at the arrival of this new generation. The construction of the vallenato music building is done, the classical work in 50 years will be taken to other generations. What happen? Fortunately, Vallenato music has been very rich in phonography… Vallenato music came out of the quagmire to never return to that quagmire”.

BY: JOSÉ A. MARTÍNEZ V. /EL PILÓN