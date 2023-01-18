Home News Vallenato journalism is in mourning, Ocha Rosado died


by admin


Rosa Elena Rosado Quintero, a Vallenato journalist and head of communications for the Government of Cesar, died in a tragic traffic accident in the township of Casacará, jurisdiction of Codazzi.

The event occurred this Wednesday afternoon when he was returning from Saloa, Chimichagua, together with a press team from the departmental administration after being on work together with the governor (e) Andrés Meza.

Jairo Araujo Carrillo, an audiovisual producer, also died in the accident. While the journalist Jorge Laporte and the photographer Jaider Santana were injured. Like the driver of the truck in which they were traveling, William Vega.

Preliminary versions of the traffic authorities indicate that the cause of the accident could be a mechanical failure.

