For lovers of vallenato there are variety of songs loaded with feeling in his lyrics, worthy of dedicating to anyone ‘especial’.

THE PYLON brings a list of the songs of the vallenato genre considered as the most romantic.

Pretty – Diomedes Diaz

This song sung by Diomedes Diazwas released in 1981 and belongs to the album ‘Con mucho estilo’.

On this occasion the Cacique de La Junta is accompanied by the accordion of the great ‘Colacho’ Mendoza.

At last you arrived – Martín Elías

This work of ‘The Great Martin Elias’ Entitled ‘Al fin llegaste tú’, it belongs to the record album ‘Sin Límites’ and was composed by the vallenato artist Diego Daza.

The song was released in 2017 and was very well received by Martín’s followers.

My five senses – Kaleth Morales

This song composed and performed by the ‘King of the new wave’, Kaleth Moraleswas officially launched in 2005 on the album ‘La hora de la verdad’, along with the accordion of JuanK Ricardo.

This work, together with compositions such as ‘Vivo en el limbo’, ‘De million a cero’, ‘Anónimo’, among others, made Kaleth one of the most successful artists in the field of Vallenato songs that sing to ‘love ‘.

The spoiled – Fabián Corrales

The song titled ‘La consentida’ was performed and composed by the vallenato singer-songwriter Fabian Corralesofficially launched in the year 2000.

Love is like that – Jorge Celedón

The song is performed by the artist vallenato Jorge Celedon next to the accordion Jimmy Zambrano and it is titled ‘Love is like that’.

This folklore hymn was officially released in 2006 and belongs to the album ‘Son para el mundo’.

The greatest love on the planet – Felipe Peláez

the vallenato singer Felipe Pelaez earned a spot on the list thanks to his hit song “The Greatest Love on the Planet.”

It was composed by Omar Geles and accompanied by the accordion of Luis Guillermo Zabaleta.

Enchanted Mermaid – Miguel Morales

This song by ‘La voz’ was released in 1995 belonging to the album ‘Gracias mi gente’, accompanied by the accordion of Juan David Herrera.

Besides, Michael Morales she has interpreted several romantic songs such as ‘My Human Goddess’, ‘Acompáñame’, ‘I will take her in my dreams’; that have positioned him as one of the best singer-songwriters of ‘love’.

Tragao de ti – Peter Manjarrés

This single from the album ‘El Caballero’ by Peter Manjarres Entitled ‘Tragao de ti’, it makes a place on the list thanks to its lyrics. It was released in 2009 along with the accordion of Sergio Luis Rodriguez.

You are my love – Silvestre Dangond

This song titled ‘My love is you’, performed by Silvestre Dangond and accompanied by the accordion melody of Juancho De Espriellawas released in 2011 when the vallenato artist came out with his record project ‘Don’t compare me with anyone’.

My Wife – Otto Serge

This romantic vallenato classic interpreted by Otto Serge titled ‘Esposa Mía’ was released in 1984, accompanied by the accordion of Raphael Ricardo.

JORGE IVAN PEÑARANDA CAMARGO / THE PYLON.