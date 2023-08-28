Vallenato singer Luisra Solano would have stabbed her manager

This Monday morning it was learned that the singer Luisra Solano would have tried to assassinate her manager Juan Gabriel Daza Ovalle in the city of Barranquilla.

According to preliminary information, Daza Ovalle received seven stab woundsfor which he was transferred from the emergency room to a care center in the capital of the Atlantic where he underwent surgery.

Luisra Solano is known for her song ‘I want to fall in love with you’, which went viral on TikTok, where it has more than 10,000 views. The authorities are investigating the motives for the incident.

News in development…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

