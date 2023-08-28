Home » Vallenato singer Luisra Solano would have stabbed her manager
News

Vallenato singer Luisra Solano would have stabbed her manager

by admin
Vallenato singer Luisra Solano would have stabbed her manager

This Monday morning it was learned that the singer Luisra Solano would have tried to assassinate her manager Juan Gabriel Daza Ovalle in the city of Barranquilla.

According to preliminary information, Daza Ovalle received seven stab woundsfor which he was transferred from the emergency room to a care center in the capital of the Atlantic where he underwent surgery.

Luisra Solano is known for her song ‘I want to fall in love with you’, which went viral on TikTok, where it has more than 10,000 views. The authorities are investigating the motives for the incident.

News in development…

See also  PNRR, 550 million to support the innovation of startups

You may also like

China and Japan Swap Diplomatic Protests Over Fukushima...

Germany: Development Policy Video Workshop | 02. –...

In videos and photos.. the arrival of Lieutenant...

Kevin McCarthy Supports Impeachment Inquiry Against President Biden

strong earthquake was felt in Cali and western...

Jianghai District Holds Meeting to Advance Rule of...

The Beijing Plan: Leave or Stay?

Daedong Mobility, ‘Docent Chair Robot’ experience event

Protesters Gather at NYC Mayor’s Residence to Voice...

Operations and seizure of liquor at the Pereira...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy