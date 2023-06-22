Vallenato sings the Colombian soprano chosen as the best voice in the world

The Colombian people are proud, and especially the Caribbean region, for the election of Julieth Lozano as the best opera singer in the world in the Cardiff Singer of the World Competition. With tenacity and determination she raised the tricolor flag, but also the vallenato genre to which she honors her Caribbean roots.

For the first time a Colombian steps on the stage to win the audience award, which already has 40 editions. This woman with a coastal soul, managed to break a record with her imposing voice that will now resonate in the world, surpassing more than 400 participants.

She is from a mother from Barranquilla and a father from Cartagena, which is why her pride in this region is in her blood, from which she has never been able to get away and which she remembers every time she performs her songs, even in an interview with a national channel, she performed a verse of “Tell me Little Bird”, by Israel Romero, a duo of Rafael Orozco in the Binomio de Oro.

For this reason, the Vallenato Legend Festival Foundation exalted this logo, as one more point to strengthen Vallenato folklore. On their official Twitter account they wrote the following message: “Julieth Lozano, the Colombian soprano chosen as the best voice in the world sings vallenato. The winner of one of the most important international singing competitions, she performed a piece of the song ‘Dime Pajarito’”.

“This award is to share that gift that life gave me and to see that so many people felt reflected or inspired by my participation. I feel in a bubble of happiness that I hope will last for a long time”, said the new winner.

In her biography at the Bogotá Philharmonic, it is reflected that Lozano is a graduate of the Central University of Bogotá. In 2018 she receives the President’s Award from King Charles III of the United Kingdom and she appears in the BBC documentary Queen Victoria: My Musical Britain.

She is also a Master of Performance and Opera Artist at the Royal College of Music in London supported by the Irene Hanson Scholarship and the Sybil Tutton Award from Help Musicians UK.

