Valley, a biodiverse paradise to visit

In addition to the National Natural Parks that Valle del Cauca has, such as Farallones de Cali, Bahía Málaga, Tatamá, Malpelo, there are other regional spaces that are also open during these holidays.

That is why the CVC is inviting Valle del Cauca residents and national and foreign visitors to discover the wonders offered by spaces such as the San Emigdio Environmental Education Center, or the San Cipriano natural aquarium.

The San Emigdio Environmental Education Center is located in the village of La Zapata, in Palmira, and offers citizens bird watching, tours of ecological trails and, above all, a connection with biodiversity.

Finding places that allow you to disconnect for a while from the noise of the city and change it for the sound of birds, is what San Emigdio offers you, a space where its visitors will find a varied environmental offer.

A path of alternative technologies, as well as a lake, the Nima river and other wonders, are some of the spaces where people can walk and exchange experiences on caring for the environment. Annually, this Environmental Education Center receives between two thousand and three thousand visitors.

“In one day, the CEA can receive approximately between 40 and 60 people. Upon arrival at the facilities, they are given a talk on the subject of wildlife, water resources or biodiversity. Subsequently, we moved the group of people along the trails to start the tour,” said Astrid Lorena Trujillo, a university professional from the CVC Suroriente region.

It is worth noting that the people in charge of conducting the guidance are young people who live around the Environmental Education Center, previously trained by the CVC, thanks to the Biodess Foundation.

This Environmental Education Center is part of the “El Valle de los sueños” route and to get to know it and live this experience, those interested can contact the CVC service channels on social networks, through the chat on our website or entering the following link: https://www.cvc.gov.co/centros-de-educacion-ambiental.

St. Cyprian

As a biodiverse jewel of Valle del Cauca, environmental experts described the San Cipriano natural aquarium.

Precisely, the CVC has just made a documentary that completely immerses us in the fish biodiversity that this protected area has, so vital and important for Buenaventura and Valle del Cauca.

The audiovisual, an initiative of the San Cipriano Foundation and the CVC, addresses how this wonderful river becomes a natural aquarium that contains more than 20 species of fish, described with interesting data. This work took several months and had the participation of trained young people who are part of the community, in the company of some researchers. The result is a link between traditional and scientific knowledge.

“It was sought to characterize the fish that are in the reserve and, in turn, that around it an entire educational strategy is generated for the community and tourists who come to visit. The main objective is to show the importance of conserving the protected area”, said Jean Carlos Sánchez, researcher of the Aquarius project.

This precious site has 8,564 protected hectares that are under the care of the CVC and the community organized in the San Cipriano Foundation. This non-profit entity is in charge of managing the area.

Jorge Antonio Viveros, a CVC official, stated that the environmental authority has already identified “all the processes that contribute to the enrichment of the nature tourism project, which we have been working on for many years. We also highlight its management plan, an input that serves to guarantee the conservation of the area, in addition to community participation, because it is the people who have empowered themselves in all the processes that help improve the conscious offer of the natural and biodiverse wealth of this place”.

With this research, summarized in a documentary, the community was surprised to discover species that were hidden in plain sight and realized that there are some fish native to the area, totally new to science. It is expected to have more results, after months of in-depth research.

This natural aquarium is shown to the world and this protected area will continue to deliver surprises to the scientific world and to all those interested, as it increasingly shows its great potential. To see the amazing natural aquarium of San Cipriano, enter the following link:

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

