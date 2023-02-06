Home News Valley, a paradise for birds
Valley, a paradise for birds

Valley, a paradise for birds

The Valle del Cauca wetlands are home to at least 70 species of aquatic birds according to the Neotropical Census of Aquatic Birds that the Calidris Association permanently develops in this region.

This department has 2,595 hectares of wetlands distributed along the geographic valley of the Cauca River, in which rivers and streams that originate in the páramos and mountains discharge their waters throughout their journey through the region.

The Neotropical censuses of waterfowl are an activity carried out by Calidris since 2003 to count trees and determine the health of ecosystems.

In the Valley, approximately fifteen wetlands are visited where waterfowl that can be observed in Madreviejas, swamps, lagoons, lakes and floodplains are recorded.

Among the most abundant species in this region are the white-faced duck, the common iguasa and the coquito.

environmental treasure

The Las Garzas ecopark is considered an environmental treasure of the capital of the Valley.

There the Dagma has been carrying out various conservation activities, taking into account that it is the habitat of many species, especially birds.

This ecosystem is a very important space for those who are dedicated to bird watching activities.

Precisely on the occasion of the “World Wetlands Day” it was possible to observe woodpeckers, the Kingfisher, night herons, the yellowleg, the greyleg, the well standing and some backpackers making their nest.

In this wetland there are more than 150 species of birds, including the osprey and the grated heron, said the Dagma.

The environmental entity took advantage of the commemoration to plant plants that attract pollinating birds, such as lantanas, hummingbirds, damiana, globose amaranth, red and purple verbena, and pigeon pate.

Cali and Valle del Cauca are rich in bird species, which is why both the public and private sectors have been working for their conservation.

Photo: Dagma

