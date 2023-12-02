Valley has eight million trees planted

In an emotional ceremony, the inhabitants of El Cerrito participated in the planting of the eight millionth tree within the framework of the “Greener Valley” campaign.

It is a pink ceiba Ceiba speciosa that was planted in the El Samán Ecopark, which in the near future will be a new urban forest for this municipality after it won the CVC call over 23 properties proposed by other municipalities.

When referring to the planting, Marco Antonio Suárez Gutiérrez, general director of the CVC, said that “we achieved that goal thanks to all of you, the municipalities, the Government, the Public Force, the farmers, students… and for of course also to my officials. Thank you very much Vallecaucanos, we did it! “We are the Corporation that is reforesting the most in the country and we are managing to live in the Valley of Dreams.”

Luz Dary Roa Prado, mayor of El Cerrito, stated that “the truth is that I am very happy because this is a space that will be very pleasantly remembered and that will go down in history in the municipality of El Cerrito.

We are fortunate that Dr. Marco Antonio will continue as director of the CVC and will be able to carry out this important work for us.

It will be up to the incoming mayor to welcome this work, which we know will be a tourist hub for the municipality.”

Urban forest

The urban forest will begin to be implemented next year but the residents of El Cerrito already know what it will look like thanks to a video made by the site’s designers.

The park will recreate an “arboretum” representative of the tropical dry forest with strategically designed rain gardens that act as Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems that prevent flooding and recharge local aquifers.

They will have Pollinator Gardens to attract bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.

Also pedestrian paths and the so-called Plaza de la Ceiba that will invite coexistence and learning around the 8 millionth tree and with urban design elements such as signage, educational and informative stations and benches that will allow you to admire the garden where the ceiba will be planted.

The program

This is how “Greener Valley” closes with a flourish, a program that started in 2020 by planting frailejones in the Barragán moor at 3,700 meters above sea level and that also passed through the Pacific coast, where mangroves were planted, passing through all the thermal floors, also sowing three million fingerlings in rivers and wetlands of the Valle del Cauca.

Smurfit Kappa, National Army, National Police, Audubón, the Government of Valle del Cauca, the Nirvana Natural Reserve, Celsia and the Colombian Air Force, the municipal mayors’ offices and a total of 52 entities allied themselves with the CVC for this purpose.

A total of 90 non-profit entities participated in the planting process.

Peasant and women’s associations, indigenous reservations, Community Action Boards and Aqueduct Boards were also allies of the program.

In total, 134 species were planted, such as yellow guayacán, Manizales guayacán, oak, chestnut, seven hides, caracolí, chickadees, ceibas, mestizos, guácimos, ear pinion, red acacia, mataratón, gualanday, soursop, totumo, birth, yarumo and saman among others.

To be transparent with the public and show how the program was progressing, the website vallemasverde.com was created where a seed meter counts the number of fish and trees planted.

Likewise, a screen was installed on the façade of the Corporation where, among other actions, the progress of Valle más Verde has been reported.

Thanks to these eight million trees, the Valley is now greener and a better home for species, with forests that contribute to climate regulation, air purification, water conservation and biodiversity. One more lung for the planet and a home for life.

