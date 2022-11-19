Home News Valperga, Mario Manassero, a former newsagent and sports man, has died
Valperga, Mario Manassero, a former newsagent and sports man, has died

VALPERGA. Mourning in the village for the death of Mario Manassero, 59, a former newsagent and sports man. He disappeared in the night between Friday and Saturday 20. With his mother Elvira Ciochetto (died in 2020) he had managed the historic newsstand in via Martiri della Libertà, then given to management before its definitive closure

He had been ill for some time. Mario Manassero had been the national bowling champion, a discipline in which he had also been the blue national team.

A great cycling enthusiast, he had been a member of the Velo Club Valperga staff, an association that for several years had been involved in the organization of the “Giro del Canavese”, an international race won by great champions.

