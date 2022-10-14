valperga

Stalking in Valperga. The script looks the same. She leaves him and he pursues her. But another version came out in the courtroom. The defendant said: “I was just in love and she considered me a doormat.”

On Wednesday, the trial against Luciano Marocco, 39, tobacconist and newsagent of Valperga, resumed in court, defended by the lawyer Giuliano Arimondo, under accusation for the crime of persecuting a girl in the area (civil party with the lawyer Gianluca Vallero). In the courtroom, the girl’s father and the accused himself, who voluntarily submitted himself to an examination to tell his version of the facts.

Facts that date back to the second half of 2018, when, after four and a half years of relationship and coexistence, she decides to leave him.

A separation that Luciano Marocco finds it hard to accept. So he starts phoning and texting his now ex-partner. But also to show up at her house, ring the bell several times on the same day and be found in the various places she frequents. The young woman’s father confirms this: «After the separation, one evening, he showed up at our house. We were in Rivarolo, at the supermarket. The neighbor phoned us because the accused had been outside the house for an hour ringing and slamming the gate. We had to return immediately, but on the advice of the carabinieri we did not approach. He left and we were able to return. My daughter, however, was very upset. And so was I. For a long time my daughter did not want to go out for fear of meeting him ».

The version told by Morocco is quite different: «You did not behave correctly with me. I have a tobacconist and at the time we hid the collection in the bathroom. There was a time when she came to see me and, with an excuse, she always went to the services. After a few days my parents told me of continuous shortages of three, four hundred euros a time. With a system we set it up. But I loved her too much and forgave her. When she left me she told me she was confused. This is why I looked for her and wrote her messages. Because I couldn’t understand that, after 4 and a half years, our relationship ended like this. In one of her messages I told her that I was still in love with her and she replied that I was a doormat. Finally, in 2019 I was the victim of extortion. The person who arrested the carabinieri and who asked me for money told me that my ex and her new boyfriend were behind him and that she said that she “wanted to see me dead”. I forgot this bad story, I live with a woman and we are expecting a baby ».

After listening to the witness and the accused, judge Antonella Pelliccia postponed to 9 November to hear the last witnesses of the defense