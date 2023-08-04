Valuable opportunity to start decongesting traffic to Santa Marta

This property located at the intersection of Avenida del Río and Carrera 19 in Santa Marta, where the now demolished Mil Carnes Restaurant operated for many years, becomes a great and important opportunity for the district administration headed by Mayor Virna Jhonson acquires it and puts into operation the vehicular decongestion plan that the city needs so much. If this is done, and an ‘ear’ is built, it would expedite traffic for vehicles traveling from the south to Mamatoco on Highway 19, near the bridge located a few meters from the entrance to the Villa del Carmen neighborhood. As is frequently evidenced, a huge traffic jam is generated in the sector, a situation that worsens at rush hour and that could be avoided, and one could quickly turn right into the right lane with due caution while those in the other lane wait. the change of traffic light. Madam Mayor, analyze, look and think! This is a great opportunity that is rarely presented in the city. Photo THE INFORMER

