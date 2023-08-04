Home » Valuable opportunity to start decongesting traffic to Santa Marta
News

Valuable opportunity to start decongesting traffic to Santa Marta

by admin
Valuable opportunity to start decongesting traffic to Santa Marta

This property located at the intersection of Avenida del Río and Carrera 19 in Santa Marta, where the now demolished Mil Carnes Restaurant operated for many years, becomes a great and important opportunity for the district administration headed by Mayor Virna Jhonson acquires it and puts into operation the vehicular decongestion plan that the city needs so much. If this is done, and an ‘ear’ is built, it would expedite traffic for vehicles traveling from the south to Mamatoco on Highway 19, near the bridge located a few meters from the entrance to the Villa del Carmen neighborhood. As is frequently evidenced, a huge traffic jam is generated in the sector, a situation that worsens at rush hour and that could be avoided, and one could quickly turn right into the right lane with due caution while those in the other lane wait. the change of traffic light. Madam Mayor, analyze, look and think! This is a great opportunity that is rarely presented in the city. Photo THE INFORMER

See also  Thermal coat maintenance — idealista/news

You may also like

The website of the R-Educ project — European...

“Zombie” drug shipment intercepted at El Amatillo, La...

Striving for Better Results: Implementing the Spirit of...

A man was killed while trying to prevent...

Italy-France, awarded the Farnèse d’Or Awards. Recognition to...

Four Dead and Eight Injured in Bus Accident...

They ask that contractors pay UNP officials in...

Lucia Vittoria D’Agostino at the head of the...

Murdered at the Verdi Cevallos Balda hospital had...

Police Chief Caught in Scandal: Body Camera Video...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy