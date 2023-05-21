Valuing and managing assets confiscated from the mafias, an opportunity for growth for the territories – face-to-face and online conference organized by OAR

Rome, Tuesday 23 May 2023 | 15-19

Third sector and assets confiscated from the mafia, these are the themes at the center of the conference “Anti-mafia as a program to improve social and economic conditions” organized by the Order of Architects of Rome on 23 May at the Casa dell’Architettura in Rome to discuss and explore opportunities and limitations in the management of these assets.

Representatives of the leading institutions will speak during the event, alternating with stories of virtuous examples carried out in recent years. We will talk about enhancement strategiesalso submitting to public attention the difficulties and limitations encountered in management.

“Woe to delude yourself that it could only be a police problem. Instead, we need to restore and renew the state to give blows to the mafia system. We need a democratic planning of the economy that shifts resources from unproductive to productive activities (agriculture, tourism, industries Forms of control must be established and a new, healthy entrepreneurship grow”. [Pio La Torre, 1979]



Plan

After the registration of the participants and the institutional greetings of Alessandro Panci (OAR President) the event will follow the following programme:

ore 15.40 | INTRODUCTION TO THE WORKS

→ John Mary Flick President emeritus of the Constitutional Court

| INTRODUCTION TO THE WORKS → President emeritus of the Constitutional Court ore 16.10

THE ROLE OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATIONS IN THE MANAGEMENT OF CONFISCATED ASSETS

→ Antonio Decaro President Anci *confirmation awaiting

→ René Christmas Mayor of Casal di Principe and member of the Presidency of the Public Notice Office

→ President Anci *confirmation awaiting → Mayor of Casal di Principe and member of the Presidency of the Public Notice Office ore 16.30

THIRD SECTOR AND ASSETS CONFISCATED FROM THE MAFIA

→ Luigi Bobba Terzjus ETS Foundation

THE STRATEGY FOR THE VALORISATION OF CONFISCATED ASSETS

→ Tito Bianchi e Simone De Luca Department of Cohesion Policies, Presidency of the Council of Ministers *confirmation awaiting

→ Terzjus ETS Foundation → e Department of Cohesion Policies, Presidency of the Council of Ministers *confirmation awaiting ore 17.30

THE USE OF PROPERTY CONFISCATED FROM THE MAFIA AND THE POSSIBILITIES OF GROWTH OFFERED IN THE TERRITORIES: BEST PRACTICES AND THE LIMITS

ore 17.58 | MINUTE OF SILENCE

→ Maurice Artale President of the Our Father Reception Center founded by Blessed Giuseppe Puglisi

→ Elena Smith A House Also For You Onlus, Libera Masseria di Cisliano

→ Serenella Pallecchi Provincial President of Arci Siena aps, Suvignano Estate (SI)

→ Francis Citarda Free Mediterranean Land Consortium

→ Fabio Meloni Cinema Mundi Cooperative Onlus, New Cinema Aquila

| MINUTE OF SILENCE → President of the Our Father Reception Center founded by Blessed Giuseppe Puglisi → A House Also For You Onlus, Libera Masseria di Cisliano → Provincial President of Arci Siena aps, Suvignano Estate (SI) → Free Mediterranean Land Consortium → Cinema Mundi Cooperative Onlus, New Cinema Aquila ore 19.00 | CHECK-OUT of the participants

ANTI-MAFIA AS A PROGRAM TO IMPROVE SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC CONDITIONS

– in attendance at the Casa dell’Architettura

– online on the GoToWebinar platform

May 23, 2023 | 15.00 – 19.00

compulsory registration | code ARRM2911

issued 4 Cfp in deontological matters

+info: formazione.architettiroma.it