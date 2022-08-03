In midsummer, Jincheng welcomes the long-awaited event. On August 2, the 2022 Yabuli China Entrepreneurs Forum Tianjin Summit opened as scheduled.

“The cooperation between the Yabuli Forum and Tianjin is entering the third stage, developing into a deeper field.” Tian Yuan, founder and chairman of the forum and chairman of Maisheng Medical Group, said at the welcome meeting in Tianjin before the summit.

Since 2017, the Yabuli Forum has held the Tianjin Summit for the second time, and entrepreneurs of the Yabuli Forum have organized delegations to Tianjin for many times to discuss cooperation. As one of the most influential thought exchange platforms for entrepreneurs in my country, Yabuli Forum is known as “China Davos” and brings together many well-known entrepreneurs in China. Every summit is a feast of ideas and creates a good relationship for cooperation.

“In the first stage, the Yabuli Forum came to Tianjin to gain an in-depth understanding of Tianjin. We felt that the municipal party committee and municipal government attached great importance to entrepreneurs, especially the ‘Eight Rules in Tianjin’ were specially issued to establish a pro-business and warm-business service system. Tian Yuan said that it is precisely because of Tianjin’s favorable business environment and advantages in policies, location, transportation, industry, technology, and talents that the cooperation between Yabuli Forum and Tianjin has entered the second stage, and the entrepreneurs of the forum have valued it. Tianjin, optimistic about Tianjin, take the lead in investing in Tianjin, and promoting Tianjin.

In recent years, the layout of forum enterprises in Tianjin has been frequently implemented. For example, Taikang Group, Wumart Group, Lenovo Group, ENN Group and other enterprises have increased their investment in Tianjin. Neusoft Group, Yuanda Group, Broadband Capital, Jiuzhoutong Medical Group and other enterprises have also invested in Tianjin. Delong Group, TCL Group, Fosun International and other enterprises have also successfully participated in the mixed-ownership reform of state-owned enterprises in Tianjin, realizing the transformation of enterprises, improving quality and efficiency, and achieving good economic and social benefits.

At the Yabuli Forum Entrepreneur Symposium on the afternoon of the 2nd, Ding Liguo, Chairman of Delong Group and Chairman of Xintiangang Group, brought the transcripts of Xintiangang since its establishment three years ago. “By reducing costs and increasing efficiency and improving quality and structure, Xintian Steel has developed rapidly, with a cumulative sales revenue of 350 billion yuan and a tax payment of 5.443 billion yuan.”

Entrepreneurs come from all walks of life and are the most cutting-edge, cutting-edge practitioners and thinkers in various fields. At the symposium, old and new friends met, and everyone spoke freely and offered suggestions for the high-quality development of Tianjin. The sparks of ideas collided at the venue, the enthusiasm for cooperation rose in the venue, and the atmosphere was cordial and warm.

Chen Dongsheng, founder, chairman and CEO of Taikang Insurance Group Co., Ltd. suggested that Tianjin should increase market exploration in medical care and elderly care to meet the diversified medical care needs of the elderly in the “longevity era”. Zhang Wenzhong, founder of Wumart Group and chairman of Multipoint DMALL, Liu Jiren, chairman of Neusoft Group, and Wang Linpeng, founder and chairman of Easyhome, discussed developing the digital economy, exploring the market value of data, cultivating digital economy talents that match the needs of enterprises, building smart cities, etc. Chen Zemin, founder of Sanquan Foods and chairman of Wanjiang New Energy, introduced his thoughts on developing and utilizing geothermal clean energy and contributing to the realization of the “double carbon” goal based on his 74-year-old experience of “secondary entrepreneurship”.

Entrepreneurs have introduced the progress of their investment projects in Zimbabwe and their investment intentions in the next step. “As a national private enterprise, we must consider the layout in North China.” Wang Junhao, President of Juneyao Group and Chairman of Juneyao Health, and Chen Jinghe, Chairman of Zijin Mining, said that participating in the Yabuli Forum Tianjin Summit this time is more determined in the The confidence of Tianjin investment will be actively considered in the next project.

A very important achievement of this Yabuli Forum Tianjin Summit is the establishment of the Tianjin-Tianjin Business Association. Among the entrepreneurs of the Yabuli Forum, Zhang Wenzhong, Chen Dongsheng, Li Dongsheng, Guo Guangchang, Ding Liguo, Zhou Hongyi, Wang Yusuo, etc. are all initiators of the Tianjin Chamber of Commerce. With the new link of the Tianjin Chamber of Commerce, the connection between the Yabuli Forum and Tianjin has become richer and closer.

“We expect the Tianjin Chamber of Commerce to bring a beautiful scene of thousands of businessmen gathering together.” Tian Yuan said, “The Yabuli Forum is a forever friend of Tianjin. We will invest in Tianjin for a long time, develop our business in Tianjin, and make our company bigger and stronger in Tianjin. We continue to be bullish and bullish on Tianjin. Tianjin will be better tomorrow.”

