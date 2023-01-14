The horse riding program that has been on the air for three decades, hosted by Elías Gómez –entertainer with a renowned career, with more than 40 years of presence in various media, both radio and television, official announcer of the Chile Hipódromo for 53 years, and winner of the APES Award to the Best Radio Figure in 1991- marked the milestone of being the first equestrian program on television, having its beginnings on RTU (current CHV), then 14 years on UCV TV, and for 15 years and up to the present day broadcast on Teletrak TV screens.

“When I founded ‘Vamos a la Hípica’ I always imagined that it would be a family brand and that my children would inherit the project. Today, I am very happy and proud because my eldest son, Ariel, studied journalism and has been a part of the program for 20 years as a news editor. Y now my youngest daughter, Catalinaalso a journalist, joined the program 9 months ago with his own and innovative content”, he confesses Elias Gomezcreator of the TV and Radio program.

Another milestone of “Vamos a la Hípica” is that it is the first multiplatform medium of Chilean horse ridingconnecting with its audience through Teletrak TV, Radio Nacional de Chile with a marathon transmission of 9 hours a day (114 Am Santiago, 131 Am in Valparaíso and its Mobile App), Web www.vamosalahipica.cl, YouTube Vamos a la Equestrian, and Social Networks with a Digital community of more than 26 thousand Followers.

The program also decentralize horse riding, covering content from all racetracks in the country, both from the RM (Hipódromo Chile and Club Hípico de Santiago), as well as V (Valparaíso Sporting) and VIII (Club Hípico de Concepción). Every Tuesday, 22:30 Hrs, the equestrians have an appointment to say “Let’s go to the Equestrian” on Teletrak TV.

Teletrak TV, the horse riding channel, has extensive coverage through all the cable operators: VTR 152 and HD 847; GTD Manquehue 95 and 851 HD; ENTEL 221 HD, Movistar 946 HD; Direct TV 1638 HD; Sure 197; South Telephone 95 and 851 HD; WOM 235 HD, Zapping TV 160.

FEMALE FACE

“Vamos a la Hípica” dared to innovate 9 months ago, incorporating a female face into the program, Catalina Gómez, which has been very well received by all fans of this sport.

HORSE RIDING IN CHILE

Horse riding in Chile generates more than 30,000 jobs. It has the second largest audience, after football, with 100,000 assistants in normal times to the great classics. It’s a sport transversal, including politicians within their followers; athletes like Arturo Vidal and Fernando González; owners of large companies; horse owners; Breeders; trainers, riders; veterinarians, caregivers; and thousands of fans. The tax contribution is 4,000 million pesos year. This activity is regulated by the Superior Equestrian Council, an entity dependent on the Treasury.