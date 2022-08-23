The toll of the accident that took place on Tuesday 23 August, shortly after 4 pm, along the regional road 352, in Aquileia, is of two minor injuries. Arriving at the “Due leoni” restaurant, two vehicles, due to causes under investigation by the carabinieri of the Palmanova radio mobile, collided head-on, both ending up overturned off the road.

A Ducato van driven by a 61-year-old from Udine and a Hyundai at the wheel of which was a 47-year-old citizen of Bangladesh were involved in the collision. Rescued by the 118 health workers, they were transported to the emergency room of the Palmanova hospital for checks. The Cervignano fire brigade is also on site.