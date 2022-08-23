Home News Van and car go off the road and overturn, two injured
News

Van and car go off the road and overturn, two injured

by admin
Van and car go off the road and overturn, two injured

The toll of the accident that took place on Tuesday 23 August, shortly after 4 pm, along the regional road 352, in Aquileia, is of two minor injuries. Arriving at the “Due leoni” restaurant, two vehicles, due to causes under investigation by the carabinieri of the Palmanova radio mobile, collided head-on, both ending up overturned off the road.

A Ducato van driven by a 61-year-old from Udine and a Hyundai at the wheel of which was a 47-year-old citizen of Bangladesh were involved in the collision. Rescued by the 118 health workers, they were transported to the emergency room of the Palmanova hospital for checks. The Cervignano fire brigade is also on site.

See also  Turin, abuse of his girlfriend's 9-year-old sister: sentenced to nine years and 4 months

You may also like

The mayor of Valdobbiadene witnesses a very serious...

Taxi driver refuses him the pos and insults...

Failure of the chairlift on the Nevegal: the...

From the transport bonus to the new 200...

Travel blogger in Chongqing hired a sedan chair...

The anomaly of the technical governments did not...

Poyang Lake “shrinked” nearly 70% of the riverbed...

Turned to Alice, a million arrives for the...

Hengyang, Hunan: A canal is used to irrigate...

Treviso: invested in the Noalese, the 85-year-old from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy