Home News Van catches fire in A4, an intoxicated person – Veneto
News

Van catches fire in A4, an intoxicated person – Veneto

by admin
Van catches fire in A4, an intoxicated person – Veneto

Between the toll booths of Grisignano and Padova Ovest

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VICENZA, APRIL 07 – The firefighters intervened this morning on the A4 motorway, between the Grisignano and Padua West toll booths, following a van fire: one passenger was intoxicated in the blaze. Arriving from Vicenza and Padua with two fire engines, a tanker and 12 workers, the firefighters put out the fire in the van, which was carrying sacks of resins for floors.

The auxiliary staff of the Autostrada and Polstrada were on site.

The passenger who breathed smoke in the early stages of the fire was treated by Suem staff and transferred to hospital in Vicenza. The causes of the fire, probably electromechanical in nature, are being examined by the teams.

(ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy