news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VICENZA, APRIL 07 – The firefighters intervened this morning on the A4 motorway, between the Grisignano and Padua West toll booths, following a van fire: one passenger was intoxicated in the blaze. Arriving from Vicenza and Padua with two fire engines, a tanker and 12 workers, the firefighters put out the fire in the van, which was carrying sacks of resins for floors.



The auxiliary staff of the Autostrada and Polstrada were on site.



The passenger who breathed smoke in the early stages of the fire was treated by Suem staff and transferred to hospital in Vicenza. The causes of the fire, probably electromechanical in nature, are being examined by the teams.



(ANSA).

