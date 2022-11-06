Home News Van crashes into the methane column and causes a gas leak
Van crashes into the methane column and causes a gas leak

Van crashes into the methane column and causes a gas leak

The driver of a van lost control of the vehicle and ran into a wall. It happened shortly after 9pm on Saturday 5 November, in via Falegname, in the industrial area of ​​Majano.

The van hit a gas meter column, causing a leak of methane into the air.

On site the San Daniele firefighters to stop the leak and secure the area. The police also intervened for the reliefs.

