The driver of a van lost control of the vehicle and ran into a wall. It happened shortly after 9pm on Saturday 5 November, in via Falegname, in the industrial area of Majano.
The van hit a gas meter column, causing a leak of methane into the air.
On site the San Daniele firefighters to stop the leak and secure the area. The police also intervened for the reliefs.
