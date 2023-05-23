Van driver critically injured: Driven to the end of the traffic jam

A traffic accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon on Autobahn 1 in the direction of Münster between the Groß Ippener and Wildeshausen-Nord junctions. According to the police, a trailer truck and a Czech van were involved. “The driver of the van was trapped in his vehicle as a result of the accident and is responsive,” said police spokeswoman Daniela Seeger.

The man, a 49-year-old resident of Slovakia, drove into a 40-ton truck at around 2:50 p.m. at the end of a traffic jam in front of a recently established construction site. “Shortly before the collision, the driver steered his vehicle to the left, so that after colliding with the semitrailer, the vehicle collided with the central barrier,” says Seeger.

The driver of this van drove into a 40-ton truck in front of the recently set up construction site. Photo: nonstopnews



At around 3:15 p.m., both directions of travel were blocked in the Delmetal car park area. The volunteer fire brigades in Harpstedt and Wildeshausen, rescue services and the police helped on the spot. A rescue helicopter was also deployed. The transporter involved in the accident was first pulled off the central barrier so that the driver could then be freed from his vehicle using heavy equipment. The man was handed over to the emergency services around 3:30 p.m. with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital in a rescue helicopter. The driver of the semitrailer, a 44-year-old man from Gelsenkirchen, was unharmed.

During the rescue operation, both the Münster lane and the Bremen lane had to be closed. “At the moment, the property damage is estimated at around 50,000 euros,” says Seeger.

