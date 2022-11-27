Home News Van goes off the road, one person is serious
Van goes off the road, one person is serious

Van goes off the road, one person is serious

The driver of a van, aboard which two people were travelling, lost control of the vehicle for reasons yet to be ascertained and went off the road. It happened in via del Castelliere, in Gradisca di Sedegliano.

Two teams of the Codroipo firefighters and one from San Vito al Tagliamento, the 118 health workers with an ambulance from San Vito al Tagliamento and the carabinieri of the Remanzacco station intervened on the spot. One person was seriously injured but not life threatening.

The accident occurred shortly after 8.30pm on Saturday 26 November.

