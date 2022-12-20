Home News Van hits a car, which is then hit by another car: two injured
Two people were injured following an accident that occurred on Tuesday 20 December in Cervignano, in via Cisis, near a petrol station.

Due to causes being investigated by the carabinieri of the Palmanova Company, there was first a rear-end collision between a van (which later ended up off the road) and a car. Then the latter – according to the first elements collected by the military – was hit by another car coming from the opposite direction. Further checks are underway to ascertain the exact dynamics of the clash.

While the person behind the wheel of the van was unharmed, the two drivers were rescued by personnel sent by the Sores headquarters and by the firefighters. The two men, both local, were rescued and taken to the Udine hospital. One of them suffered a head injury.

