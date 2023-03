On Wednesday at around 11.50 a.m., the 35-year-old driver of a VW Golf was driving from Münsingen to Gomadingen on Landstraße 230 when a white van came towards him in his lane at the level of the sewage treatment plant. To avoid a collision, the 35-year-old swerved to the right. The Golf struck the curb, damaging the car’s right front wheel. Nobody got hurt. The driver of the van drove on in the direction of Münsingen. The police are asking for information on 0 7381/9364-0.