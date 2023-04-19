Home » Van runs over two friends, one dies, driver arrested – Abruzzo
Van runs over two friends, one dies, driver arrested – Abruzzo

Van runs over two friends, one dies, driver arrested – Abruzzo

The other is hospitalized in serious condition in the Teramo hospital

(ANSA) – TORTORETO, APRIL 19 – A 56-year-old woman died yesterday evening on the seafront of Tortoreto (Teramo) after being hit by a van while crossing the road. Of her Injured a friend of hers who was with her, transported in serious condition to the hospital in Teramo. According to reports from the Emmelle.it information portal, a 40-year-old from Alba Adriatica who was driving the vehicle was arrested during the night and placed under house arrest. Found positive to the alcohol test, the carabinieri accuse him of vehicular homicide.

According to an initial reconstruction, the van was traveling at excessive speed, in an area where the so-called ‘zone 30’ was recently established.

The two women were crossing the road near the Costa Verde hotel. Emergency vehicles and the Carabinieri for the reliefs are on site. (HANDLE).

