From January 20 to 22, the Van Rysel brand presented its new products at the Velofollies trade show. 7 new bikes and many accessories were unveiled.

The Van Rysel bicycle brand took advantage of the Velofollies show to present its new products. Bikes, clothes, shoes, etc. From January 20 to 22, the public had the opportunity to discover a wide selection of new products launched by the Flanders brand.

The new Van Rysel bikes

PNPL 3.0

This bike will not be marketed by the brand. It is a concept resulting from a collaboration with Autodesk, a company specializing in Generative Design. With this project, the objective is to be able to print a part, a component or a bicycle thanks to artificial intelligence and 3D printing.

The NCR

The Van Rysel NCR is intended for all cyclists wishing to take advantage of long rides and mountain passes. With its carbon frame, the NCR is designed to go on the road as well as on the trails. The model will be available from March, from XXS to XL, sold between 1600€ and 2850€.

CPR

The Van Rysel RCR is the perfect compromise between lightness, rigidity and aerodynamics. It’s aimed at riders looking for a great all-around bike. Available from April, from XXS to XL, it will be sold between 4000€ and 9000€.

Le FCR

The Van Rysel Fast Racer is an aerodynamic and rigid bike designed for flat and hilly terrain. Equipped with Shimano Ultegra Di2, the Fast Racer is as effective for sprints as it is for triathlons. The bike will be sold from March, from S to XL, at 4200€.

The XCR

The XCR is the first time trial bike designed by Van Rysel. Ideal for lovers of solitary exercise and triathletes, it will be marketed in early 2024 and sold, from XS to XL, between €5,500 and €7,000.

The RCX II

As the name suggests, this is the second RCX model launched by Van Rysel. This bike is ideal for cyclo-cross practice. Currently it is used by Team Cyclo-Cross Van Rysel. It will be marketed from May and sold, from XS to XL, from 2000€ to 3100€

Le E-EDR OF

It is the first electric road bike marketed by the brand. With its carbon frame and a battery life of approximately 100 kilometres, the E-EDR AF is intended for cyclists wishing to extend the distance and discover new routes. This bike will be sold from April, from XS to XL, from 2400€ to 3000€. A carbon version will also be offered at the end of 2023.

The new Van Rysel D500 trainer

With the D500, Van Rysel will offer its first connected home trainer with direct transmission. Silent, the D500 will have an accuracy of 2% and a maximum slope of 12%. It will be available in March at a price of 450€. An even more powerful version, the D900 will arrive at the same time.

The new Van Rysel RCR Pro shoes

Intended for cyclists looking for performance, these new Van Rysel RCR Pro are part of the “Pro Racer” range. The model was developed with the brand’s partners such as Nans Peters or Arnaud De Lie. The RCR Pro will be available at the end of 2023, from 36 to 47, at a price of 170€.

Textile novelties from Van Rysel

Le trifonction race aero

Tested in the wind tunnel, the tri suit has been designed to reduce drag as much as possible and optimize aerodynamics in the sleeves and thighs. It will be available from June at a price of 190€.

Other textile novelties

The Van Rysel brand also presented its new Racer suit, priced at €120. An Endurance outfit for women (Jersey: €35 / Quick-zip shorts: €50) and men (Jersey: €55 / Shorts: €50) will be available for sale soon.