by admin
The fatal accident of Mareno di Piave, the reliefs of the polstrada

An employee of the Hausbrandt company lost his life. The van and the tractor collided at a curve on the road leading from Bocca di Strada to Tezze

Diego Bortolotto

07 September 2022

MARENO. Still blood on the streets of the Marca, to lose his life L. C., 51 years old from Gaiarine, employee of the Hausbrandt company. The accident occurred on Wednesday 7 September at 10.30 in via District in Mareno di Piave, along the provincial road 45 that connects Bocca di Strada to Tezze.

At the height of a curve, a van from the coffee company and a tractor, driven by a Marenese farmer, collided head-on. The impact was tremendous, the vehicle was torn apart. It is not excluded that there was an illness that caused the drama. There was nothing for the driver of the van to do. In addition to the Suem, firefighters and traffic police are on site for the surveys. The provincial road was closed to traffic for a couple of hours.

See also  Casaleggio: “Count? I don't know what ideas he has. There has never been a battle "

