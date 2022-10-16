Home News Vandalizes the station for months The cameras nail him
Vandalizes the station for months The cameras nail him

Vandalizes the station for months The cameras nail him

Borgofranco. Forty-year-old in trouble: in the raids he also broke an obliterator Among the accusations attack on transport safety, interruption of public service

lydia massia

October 14, 2022

BORGOFRANCO D’IVREA

There would be no logical explanations behind the various incidents of damage that occurred at the Borgofranco d’Ivrea railway station, carried out by a forty-year-old from Canavese, denounced by the Turin railway police.

The charges brought against him by the Ivrea Public Prosecutor’s Office are of an attack on transport safety, interruption of public service, trespassing and damage.

Episodes that would have occurred on several occasions over three months, between January and last April, when the waiting room was reopened after a long period of closure. The video surveillance cameras would have captured the images of the man as he sneaked into the station premises, and then as he tampered with the opening devices of the level crossings of the railway line, electrified for several years, and no longer manned.

The man would also have been filmed damaging an obliterator and damaging a cable placed to dissuade travelers from crossing the tracks. The various raids in total caused 181 minutes of delay for 11 trains.

Further services carried out by Polfer agents, who also analyzed the images of other video surveillance circuits along the streets of the town, installed by the Municipality, led to the identification of the forty-year-old who seemed to know well the functioning of a railway station.

At that time, some homeless people were seen in the waiting room of the station, who were then removed following the reports of the mayor Fausto Francisca. In the same months there were other episodes of vandalism, even to the detriment of the parish.

See also  Classes separated by gender return to Iraq - Zuhair al Jezairy

“One of them then – says the mayor – sometimes altered by alcohol abuse disturbed the patrons of a club. I do not know if among them there was also the man denounced in recent days by Polfer. But in fact those people had created problems ».

Located in a central area of ​​the town, in front of several shops and businesses, the train station is always very busy during the day by commuters and students. At night the lighting and video surveillance cameras proved to be a security guard.

There are 42 trains in transit: 21 travel towards Aosta and the same number towards Ivrea. Following requests from the mayors of the section and the Users Committee of the Chivasso-Ivrea-Aosta railway, three of the suppressed stops had been restored, compared to the 17 trains that until December 2020 stopped at the Borgofranco station. –

