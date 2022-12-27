They vandalized the shop windows of the “To the town hall” bar and, not satisfied, set a fire to the electricity switchboard, leaving some families in the dark. It’s the mad Christmas of a group of vandals who have targeted Gaiarine’s bar.

During the night they arrived in Piazza Vittorio Emanuele damaging the windows of the bar. Then they tried to set fire to the nearby Enel switchboard. An attempt, however fortunately, did not succeed perfectly. The flames quickly extinguished themselves. However, the fire damaged electric cables, leaving some of the houses in the area in the dark. In the morning the intervention of Enel operators who brought electricity back to the houses.

The firefighters intervened on the spot and verified the intentional nature of the fire, and the Carabinieri of Codognè for the investigations.