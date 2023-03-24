Home News Vanity address hackerati per trafugare 500.000$ Da CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. Airdrop di Arbitrum: Vanity address hacked to steal 500,000$

Vanity addresses were reportedly hacked to steal $500,000 in tokens from yesterday’s airdrop of Arbitrum’s layer-2 scaling solution.

A vanity address is a personalized crypto address containing specific words or phrases chosen by the user, with the aim of making it more personal and easily identifiable. However, the security of vanity addresses is questionable.

The tweet details that the tokens were stolen by someone who filled out vanity addresses eligible to receive ARB tokens, then generated similar addresses using vanity address generators, routing the tokens to those addresses instead. Hacking these vanity addresses makes it impossible for the original owners to reclaim their ARB tokens.

