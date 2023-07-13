Home » vans and caravans on fire
News

vans and caravans on fire

by admin
vans and caravans on fire

A huge fire broke out last night in the nomad camp of Sandrigo: the carabinieri are investigating the causes

Of Jacopo Romeo Published on 13 July 2023

It was around 9pm yesterday evening, Wednesday 12 Julywhen dozens of phone calls clog the lines of fire fighters of the station Sandrigo, in Veneto. A terrible fire had erupted in nomad camp of the city: the column of black smoke it was visible from miles away.

Sandrigo, vans and caravans on fire: the fire breaks out in the nomad camp

Vans, caravans and cars on fire: this is what i found fire fighters who arrived at nomad camp of Sandrigo from Bassano del Grappa and Vicenza, yesterday evening. The turn over it broke out around 21 and in a short time it spread to almost the entire camp, seriously endangering the lives of those who lived there. THE red helmets they intervened with two fire engines e two tankersand after a few hours of work, they circumscribed and put out the flames.

Carabinieri investigations: what’s behind the fire?

Meanwhile, the carabinieri who have begun to investigate the possible causes of the fire. At the moment no hypothesis is excluded, not even that of deceitbut the most probable lead leads to an unfortunate one domestic accident. Luckily, no people were injuredwhile the reclamation operations continued throughout the night.

See also  Ministry of Foreign Affairs talks about labor issues: Urges the US to let go of its moral superiority and stop practicing double standards |

You may also like

Persecuted by messages two lawyers, convicted of stalking...

Antinarcotics Headquarters in Loja suffers an attack; there...

The ‘Ruta del Agua’ continues to address the...

Chinese and Australian Foreign Ministers Meet to Strengthen...

La Russa jr case, the owner of the...

Dominican Man Turns Himself In After Dragging Police...

“It’s a catch-up session before the championship for...

Wearing military clothing and heavily armed, they were...

Exploring Guangxi: Taiwanese Students Experience Zhuang Village and...

Author short film tells the Film Commission fund...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy