Los Monteria Cowboys from Colombia came close to qualifying for the semifinals this Monday by defeating Agricultores de Cuba 4-5, on the fifth day of the Caribbean serieswhich leaves the Cuban team in the last place of the table.

The Colombians quickly took the lead on the scoreboard, with a double to the left field of Jordan Diazwhich allowed Francisco Fernando and Gustavo Campero add the first two dashes in the second entry.

Cuba did the same with a single by Yordanys Alarcón, which drove in two more runs, tying the game.

It was in the fifth inning, when the Monteria Cowboys they went up with a home run by Campero, which added two more lines and then, a single through the center field of jesus marriagaadded another run.

In the sixth inning, Cuba tried to get closer on the scoreboard with a double of Rafael Vinalez and a single of andres de la cruzwho drove in two runs, although it was insufficient, with which the Colombian team took the victory of the game.

Colombia has a record of two losses and three wins in the Caribbean serieswhile Cuba has lost four games and only one win, so it is forced to win the remaining two, against Puerto Rico and Panamato have a chance to qualify.

For their part, the Monteria Cowboys They will meet this Tuesday against Dominican Republic and on Wednesday they will collide with Venezuela.

Rivals of Vaqueros de Montería continue their way to the semifinals

The Federales de Chiriquí of Panama prevailed this Sunday against the Indios de Mayagüez of Puerto Rico by 2-3, in the fourth day of the Caribbean Series, in which the Leones del Caracas of Venezuela defeated the Tigres de Licey of the Dominican Republic 2-3.

In the third inning, a double and a triple from Bryan Torres and Emmanuel Rivera they promoted the first two and only stripes of the Puerto Rican team.

Panama achieved its first run in the same inning, with a line double that advanced Joshwan Wrightand already in the fourth inning he tied the game with a home run through the center field by Jahdiel Santamaría.

The score remained even until the eighth inning, when a single grounded by second baseman Iván Herrera gave the Panamanians the lead and the victory.