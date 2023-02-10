Home News Vaqueros settled in the semifinal of the Caribbean Series 2023
Vaqueros settled in the semifinal of the Caribbean Series 2023

After the first round, Colombia finished third with four wins and three losses, so they will face Venezuela who finished second with five wins and two losses. In first place was Mexico (5-2) and fourth place was left by the Dominican Republic (4-3), which beat Curaçao 6-2.

It may interest you: In the final hexagonal: Colombia team seeks a victory against Uruguay

With this outlook for the semifinal, the Colombian Olympic Committee consulted some expert journalists who delivered an analysis of what this Colombian participation in the Caribbean Series has been up to now, which takes place in Venezuela.

Read more: James Rodríguez confesses: “I had a brush with Reinaldo Rueda in the Colombian National Team”

These Vaqueros, with what class, have given themselves the task of once again raising the name of Colombia in the Caribbean Series, and by the hand of the strategist Ronald Ramírez, a Colombian who is forging himself for great things in the organization of the Arizona Rattlers, is demonstrating once again that baseball continues to be a team sport that always keeps its head held high and seeks better horizons every time.”

See also  In 7 million in the classroom: from farewell to dad to the risk of the radiators being turned off, as the school year will be

