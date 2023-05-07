VAR referee of Giresunspor-Fenerbahçe match has been announced – Sports News

Giresunspor in the 33rd week of Spor Toto Super League‘and, FenerbahceThe match will start at 19.00. Bahattin Şimşek will blow the whistle in the match. İlker Toprak and Osman Gökhan Bilir will be the assistants of Şimşek. The fourth referee of the match will be Mert Güzenge. Serkan Tokat will sit on the VAR seat in this challenging competition. Cihan Aydın and Kemal Yılmaz will be in AVAR.

Mustafa Teacheroğlu, VAR of Ümraniyespor – Sivasspor match

Ümraniyespor will face Sivasspor at home at 13.30. Burak Şeker will blow the whistle in the competition. Cemil Tunç and Abdullah Uğur Sarı will be the assistants of Şeker. The fourth referee of the match will be Burak Olcar. Mustafa Teacheroğlu will sit in the VAR seat of the match. Alişanalan and Samet Çavuş will accompany teacheroğlu as AVAR.

Konyaspor will play against Kayserispor at 16:00 on the field. Tugay Kaan Numanoğlu will blow the whistle in the fight. Numanoğlu’s assistants will be Cem Özbay and Ali Can Alp. The fourth referee of the match will be Gamze Durmuş Pakkan. Mustafa İlker Coşkun will sit on the VAR seat of the match. Abdullah Buğra Taşkınsoy and Serkan Olguncan will accompany Coşkun as AVAR.

